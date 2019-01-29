As Imia Anniversary Looms, Greece Warns Turkey Against Provocations

ATHENS – With the 23d anniversary approaching of a near-conflict over the unihabited islets of Imia in 1996, Greece’s top military officials have sent an indirect warning to Turkey not to start trouble in the disputed waters.

Newly-appointed Defense Minister and former chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff Evangelos Apostolakis said Greece will stand its ground and defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity if forced to.

“Our national airspace, our land borders and maritime boundaries are protected 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – and this is something that we have demonstrated,” Apostolakis said in Parliament.

“Anyone who questions our sovereign rights will instantly be met with a devastating response,” he said. “Times are crucial and they warrant unity and national understanding,” he said, sounding a lot like his provocative predecessor Panos Kammenos, leader of the tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL).

He took his party out of a coalition with the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in objection to a deal renaming The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM). As defense chief, he had repeatedly taunted Turkey to stay out of the Aegean.

In a show of defiance, Turkish media reported that two gunboats and one Coast Guard vessel will be placed near the Imia islets in the eastern Aegean where the two countries nearly went to war and where three Greek servicemen died in a mysterious helicopter crash, the details of which still haven’t been revealed.