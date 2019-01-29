Four Years Late, Tsipras Raising – Not Restoring – Minimum Wage

ATHENS – After repeatedly reneging on anti-austerity promises and with elections looming, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would raise Greece’s minimum wage 11 percent, but not restore it to pre-crisis levels as he promised when elected in 2015.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader said the hike, the first in nearly 10 years, will bring the minimum wage from 586 euros ($670) to 650 euros ($743) and is expected to affect 600,000 employees and that it would apply to those under-25, for whom the wage was 518 euros ($592) until the change.

“The strategy of fair growth and the strategic aim to limit injustices passes through the increase in the minimum wage, but also the strengthening of salaried work and the negotiating power of employees,” he told his Cabinet, Reuters reported.

“This is an essential but also a symbolic action — something owed to the people who bore the brunt of the (country’s) bankruptcy and fiscal adjustment, whose lives, prospects and expectations were immersed into the darkness of the crisis,” he said. “Now that the country is coming out of the crisis, we can gradually begin to heal the wounds.”

The standard minimum monthly wage was slashed by 22 percent to 586 euros in 2012, when Greece was struggling to emerge from a recession, two years after seeking the first of what would turn into three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($372.81 billion) that won’t be repaid for decades.

Tsipras had said he would restore the minimum wage fully when he took office but broke that vow along with others in whacking workers, pensioners and the poor with more brutal measures on orders of the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) in return for a third rescue package of 86 billion euros A deeper cut was imposed on workers below 25 years, for whom unemployment still hovers around 40 percent, the highest in the Eurozone, with the lenders, including the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund saying it was necessary to make the labor market more flexible for employers and more competitive.

Trailing far behind in polls to the party he unseated, the New Democracy Conservatives, they said he’s trying to regain favor with a flurry of handouts and trying to reverse austerity measures he imposed in a desperate bid to return to power.

HELLO, MARKETS

The minimum wage hike comes as the government also said it would issue a 5-year bond in the first return to markets test since the bailout era began in 2010 and after two previous 3-billion euro ($3.43 billion) test bonds sold at rates more than three times higher than interest rates for the bailouts.

Borrowing rates eased in recent weeks and the government last week survived the threat of collapse over a vote in parliament to normalize relations with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM). Envoys from Greece’s international creditors also completed an inspection in Athens last week.

The yield on Greece’s 10-year-bond edged down on Jan. 28 to 4.06 percent while shares on the Athens Stock Exchange were unchanged.

As Tsipras held the cabinet meeting, protesting farmers used more than 200 tractors to block Greece’s main north-south highway outside the central city of Larissa. Drivers were forced to take a detour around the blockade using secondary roads.

The protesters are demanding that the government scrap tax increases and pension measures introduced during the bailout programs, and are seeking intervention to address what they describe as unfair market practices from large buyers.

“The government didn’t listen to us and we need (market) prices that allow us to make a living,” protest leader Rizos Maroudas said.

Tsipras is facing local government and European Parliament elections in May and must call a general election before October.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)