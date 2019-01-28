Trump Expresses Skepticism of Border Security Agreement in Wall Street Journal Interview

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump, in an interview by the Wall Street Journal, reiterated his desire to build a wall on the border between the United States and Mexico, even if it means using his executive powers to do so.

President Trump made the statement after putting the odds of congressional leaders reaching a satisfactory agreement on wall funding at less than 50-50.

As is well known, the Democrats are strongly opposed to the idea of building the wall on the southern border of the country but have expressed their willingness to finance other means of border security such as fences, dams, more immigration judges, more border patrol personnel and additional technology.

Mr. Trump was asked if he would accept funding which amounted to less than the $5.7 billion which he is presently asking for, he was negative, saying that, ” we need to do it right”.

In the same interview, Mr. Trump did not rule out the possibility that the federal government would partially shut down again reopen.

Moreover, Mr. Trump, expressed his skepticism about any possible agreement that exchanges funding for the wall with broad changes to immigration laws.

He did not seem keen on agreeing to grant citizenship to a portion of migrants who illegally migrated to the United States when they were children (the “dreamers”) in return for financing the wall. The President said, “This is a separate issue that should be considered at a separate time”.

Earlier this month, however, the President had offered three years of protection to the “dreamers” from the threat of deportation (as part of a wider proposal), but the Democrats did not agree because of their desire to secure permanent protection for these migrants and a path to citizenship.

It should be noted that the US President is criticized by his own party that he capitulated in his standoff with Democrats. having the government shutdown for more than a month and not securing any money to implement his central election promise regarding the construction of the US-Mexican border security barrier.

However, White House Acting Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, in an interview two days ago tried, in every way, to support the president’s position and claimed that President Trump was not the loser of what ultimately was a very difficult situation that he found himself in.

“In fact, the president will be judged by the wall situation at the conclusion of the matter and not by the events that transpired in the last week,” Mulvaney said to Fox News’ John Roberts.

Mulvaney’s statements were made on the show “Fox News Sunday”.

The Acting White House Chief of Staff tried to reverse the overriding public perception that has been created, even amongst Republicans, that President Trump capitulated to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi by opening the federal government. The 2018-2019 is the longest time that the government of the United States has ever been shut down, even in partial form.

On the other hand, Mulvaney emphasized the White House’s readiness to hold three-week talks aimed at verifying that appropriate conditions can be created so that low-level Democrats that are members of Congress can separate their position from the the leadership of the party and support the construction of the wall.

“I think the President saw an opportunity to try and bring Democrats to their senses. This has enabled Democrats to demonstrate whether they really believe in border security or not, and whether they are determined to go against Nancy Pelosi or are so attached to their leadership that they never vote for a natural barrier on the southern border”, Mulvaney said.

It is unclear whether the next 21 days of negotiations will be able to yield a broad agreement on migration, including money for the construction of the wall, something that did not happen in the previous 35 days. However, like President Trump, Mulvaney argued that a wall would be built one way or another.

During the partial shutdown of the federal government , both President Trump and the Republicans tried to win the support of the House of Representatives, Pelosi, and the Democratic Party leadership. These moves were mainly done through invitations to the White House, and most of these invitations were not accepted. Consequently, an immigration rapprochement between Democratic leadership and President Trump never materialized.