Six dinghies carrying migrants and refugees arrived on the islands of Lesvos, Chios and Oinousses on Monday. Three dinghies with a total of 123 people reached the coast of Lesvos and were transferred to the port of Mytilene and afterwards to the Moria hotspot, where they applied for asylum.

Two more boats arrived on Chios bringing a total of 75 people and the sixth reached nearby Oinousses with 38 people. All of them were sent to the VIAL hotspot, where they applied for asylum.