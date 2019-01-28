11 Percent Increase in the Minimum Wage, Labour Min Says

ATHENS – “We proceed with a flagship action for our government. The increase of the minimum wage as we had committed” stated Labour Minister Effie Achtsioglou in a post on her twitter account on Monday, referring to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ annoucements at the Cabinet meeting on Monday.

“The minimum wage is now 650 euros from 586 and 510 for young people up to 25 years old. This will be applied to all without any age distinctions from February 1,” said Achtsioglou.

In another post she showed in a graphic the percentage of the increase: “An 11 percent increase in the minimum wage and 27 percent for young people up to 25 years old.”