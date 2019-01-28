FYROM Name Defectors Seen Pressing to Run With SYRIZA

ATHENS – The eight formerly rival politicians who defected to back Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and pass a deal to rename The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will reportedly try to save their positions in Parliament by asking to run on his Radical Left SYRIZA ticket in elections this year.

They are from the tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic far-right Independent Greeks (ANEL), including Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura, and the centrist To Potami, with both parties polling under the 1 percent needed to get back into power.

Unless they get on the SYRIZA ticket, they will be out of jobs and shunned their alleged ideologies to also give Tsipras a vote of confidence, providing him a slim two-vote victory and sided with him over their parties before being booted.

He denied he’d made a deal to buy their votes with promises but Kathimerini, citing sources it didn’t identify, said the now Independent lawmakers expect to be put on the ticket with surveys showing SYRIZA in for a resounding defeat, leaving uncertain if any current lawmakers would have to be bumped to clear space for the defectors.

That would back arguments of critics who said the dissidents received promises from Tsipras in return for giving him a vote of confidence and backing the deal renaming FYROM as North Macedonia, giving away the name of an ancient Greek province.

While Tsipras narrowly won both, the aftermath is turning out to be problematic for him as he will need the eight defectors to have enough votes to control Parliament with the departure of his former coalition partner, the tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of former defense minister Panos Kammenos, who quit the administration in objection to the deal.

Plunging in polls after reneging on anti-austerity promises for four years, and with the major rival New Democracy Conservatives having big leads, Tsipras had been counting on a flurry of handouts and rolling back a planned new pension cut to help him restore popularity but the fury of the FYROM battle has made those an afterthought.

Two-thirds of Greeks opposed the name deal and protesters engaged in pitched battles outside Parliament with riot police who had to use tear gas and stun grenades to keep them back and the anger is not subsiding.

Details of the FYROM deal that will lift Greek vetoes on North Macedonia getting into NATO and opening European Union accession talks are still being worked out, insuring the issue will remain in the news and a flash point for Tsipras and SYRIZA, some of whose lawmakers received threats and saw their homes attacked.

Kammenos is also going after his former boss’ administration, suggesting that Tsipras’ legal advisor Vassiliki Thanou, a former Supreme Court judge, tried to influence investigators in the government’s favor, leading to opposition parties to demand a probe of her.

With Kammenos’ ANEL polling around 1 percent, far below the 3 percent threshold to enter Parliament, he could step up his provocations as he’s also engaged in a vicious verbal feud with former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias from SYRIZA, the architect of the name deal.

With elections required to be held by October but possibly as soon as May to coincide with those for the European Parliament, it was reported Tsipras may try yet another Cabinet reshuffle after making several that didn’t register with the public’s attention.