Anti-Fascist Observatory Calls Citizens to Be on Alert after Vandalism of Jewish Cemetery Memorial

THESSALONIKI – The Observatory Against Fascist Violence and Racism called on democratic citizens to remain “on alert”, in a statement it issued on Saturday in response to the Friday smashing of a memorial that marks the site of a former Jewish cemetery in University of Thessaloniki.

The vandals acted on the wake of a memorial day for Jewish-Greek martyrs and heroes of the Holocaust, the statement says and adds that “those who are nostalgic of Hitler, whose actions have been intensified these last few days, are clearly against democracy and threatening the life and health of people.”