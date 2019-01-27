Pernicious Parliamentarians Represent the Greatest Threat to Democracy in Greece

The arrival of 2019 finds Greece in an election year, with parties and politicians jockeying for position and forging new alliances to maximize their chances of retaining or increasing their foothold on power. After four years, the government’s junior partner, the Independent Greeks, has parted ways with the self-styled radical left SYRIZA party, because of the latter’s intention on forcing through the Prespes Agreement with Greece’s eponymously misguided northern neighbor. Of course, in keeping with the jockeying and self-serving interest …