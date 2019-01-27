The Simple Greek Franchises Greek Food

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, during the chaos of civil war and foreign invasions and adopted during his infancy by Leo and Sophia Lemonis, a Greek couple living in Miami, Marcus Lemonis, star of the CNBC reality show The Profit, has his The Simple Greek franchise for Greek food, often compared to Chipotle, popping up around the country.

On the show, Lemonis turns around a struggling business and buys a stake in it, something he did for The Simple Greek, then known as My Big Fat Greek Gyro. It was converted into a fast casual, serving customizable bowls and pitas, hummus, lentil soup and desserts. Since then, the chain has been in growth mode, its site said, becoming one of the best known so-called “fast casual” restaurants, offering Greek food he said he loves and wants to share with customers.