Americans Losing Their Taste for Greek Yogurt

NEW YORK – While real Greek yogurt made by Greek companies lost out on capturing a big share of the American taste for the product to competitors offering watered-down versions, a trend is developing toward what’s made by other countries and flavored versions and offshoots.

In a feature, Agence France Presse noted that rapidly replacing Greek-style yogurt are attractions such as cotton candy and creme brulee flavors, yogurts made with whole, ultra-filtered or coconut milk, Icelandic, French or Australian style offerings, and low-fat, low-sugar or high-protein versions sold in square, tubular or glass containers.

Greek companies such as Fage, which make real Greek yogurt that is extra strained and needs more milk, making it more costly, didn’t promote themselves aggressively.

Danone, Chobani and General Mills, maker of Yoplait, had about 70 percent of sales last year, said Euromonitor International, a market research provider. Sales were about $8.7 billion.