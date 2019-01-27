Noted Action Star Miltsakakis Dies, Battled Van Damme

Martial arts muscleman Stefanos Miltsakakis, 59, a native of Greece who became a noted action actor and fighter in a number of films, died Jan. 10 in Santa Monica, California, leaving behind a legacy as a movie villain to be feared.

A native of Greece and a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, he squared off against Jean-Claude Van Damme in Maximum Risk, The Quest and three other action films.

As the Russian thug Red Face in Maximum Risk (1996), the hulking Miltsakakis fights Van Damme in a blazing building, in a sauna and finally in an elevator, where the quick-thinking hero stabs him in his foot, then his chest, The Hollywood Reporter said in a story on his passing.

He met Van Damme onscreen in the post-apocalyptic thriller Cyborg (1989), launching an attack on Van Damme.