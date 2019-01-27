Praise Pours in for Greece-North Macedonia Name Deal, Feud’s End

Most Greeks are upset about it, but a deal that anti-nationalist Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras made that has changed the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to North Macedonia is being lauded around the world.

The agreement with now North Macedonia Premier Zoran Zaev ends a near 28-year-old dispute that began when a New Democracy government in Greece in 1991 allowed the new country emerging from the collapse of Yugoslavia to use the name of Macedonia, an ancient Greek province, in what was supposed to be the temporary acronym FYROM.

But after successive FYROM governments began claiming Greek lands, including the real Macedonia and second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki, Greece used a veto to keep the country out of NATO and opening European Union accession talks, now lifted under the deal.

Tsipras said he did it to add a geographical qualifier to the term Macedonia and differentiate it from the Greek province, with 140 countries already recognizing FYROM as Macedonia anyway although critics termed him and other backers of the agreement as “traitors” who had sold out their country for a political deal.

Two-thirds of Greeks opposed the agreement but Tsipras forged on at the cost of seeing his junior coalition partner, the tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks pull out in protest although he got enough votes from rival parties to seal the deal as protests raged in the streets outside Parliament.

my friend, Alexis Tsipras. Together with our peoples we reached a historical victory. Long live the Prespa Agreement! For eternal peace and progress of the Balkans and in Europe!”

HIP HIP HURRAH!

Cyprus, which has been divided since an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion that sees the northern third occupied, said the so-called Prespes Agreement, named for the lake which borders both countries, where it was signed, would help normalize neighborly relations in the Balkans.

It was brokered with the help of United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who had failed for two decades to find a solution and broke off talks for three years before picking them up early last year amid speculation the United States wanted to bring FYROM, under another name, into NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans.

Cypriot government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, citing approval by the Greek Parliament said, “a historical agreement has been concluded. “This historical decision contributes to stability and cooperation” as was seen by international reaction, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

Nimetz said the ratification “ushers in a new era for the consolidation of peace and security in the Balkans,” and “opens the door to a new relationship” between Greece and North Macedonia.

Nimetz was U.S. President Clinton’s envoy in the mediation of the dispute for 1½ years and has been the U.N. Secretary-General’s representative on the issue since 1999. He said he looks forward to the completion of the process outlined in the agreement.

OUI, OUI

French President French President Emmanuel Macron, who broke with SYRIZA’s recognition of Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela’s President as the US urged the world to take sides against the Venezuelan strongman, praised the name deal.

“I welcome the vote on the Prespa agreement. That is an example of courage and unity for Europe,” Macron said in a message on Twitter. France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also hailed the outcome of the vote.

“I welcome today’s vote in the Greek parliament… The Prespa agreement will allow the two states to strengthen relations in many areas while also boosting stability in the western Balkans and the whole Europe,” he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was unable to fashion a unity deal for Cyprus when talks fell apart at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July, 2018, applauded Tsipras for going ahead in the face of daunting opposition, saying it will help promote reconciliation efforts around the world too.

UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said Guterres looks forward to completing the process outlined in the agreement, which was negotiated under the body’s auspices.

Haq said: “The Secretary-General commends the leaderships of both countries” for an agreement that “will strengthen peace and security in the region and provide a fresh impetus to reconciliation efforts in Europe and beyond.”

AMERICA’S IN TOO

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the Greek Parliament’s ratification of a deal to end the dispute. He praised the Greek government’s “vision, courage and persistence” in pushing ahead with the historic agreement he said would allow North Macedonia to take its “rightful” place in NATO with the new name of North Macedonia.

Albania and Kosovo have hailed the vote of the Greek parliament ratifying the North Macedonia name deal, saying it’s a great contribution to regional stability. Albania’s Foreign Ministry considered the vote a “key contribution to stability, development and Euro-Atlantic integration of the whole region.”

Tirana considered it a “victory of diplomacy coming also as an irreplaceable contribution of the Albanian factor in Macedonia,” using the name Greece had long objected to, with the agreement allowing residents of North Macedonia to call themselves Macedonians and have a Macedonian language, culture and identity. Ethnic Albanians make up about a quarter of North Macedonia’s 2.1-million population.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci tweeted congratulations to Tsipras “for showing vision and courage.” Thaci said “it is welcoming news for the whole region and a strong push for efforts to close all open issues between the countries of the Balkans.”

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt described the Greek parliament’s ratification of the agreement as an “historic moment bringing a decades-old dispute close to an end.”

Hunt said the deal reached between the countries’ prime ministers last year “brings the prospect of increased stability and prosperity to the wider region.”

Now North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev wrote in English on Twitter: “Congratulations my friend, Alexis Tsipras. Together with our peoples we reached a historical victory. Long live the Prespa Agreement! For eternal peace and progress of the Balkans and in Europe!”

HAPPY NATO, EU

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was delighted with the deal paving the way for North Macedonia to join the world’s biggest military alliance.

Stoltenberg said in a tweet that the vote is “an important contribution to the stability and prosperity of the whole region.”

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Union’s top diplomat and the senior official supervising the bloc’s enlargement, said jointly that they “warmly welcome” the vote in Athens, which has “written a new page of our common EU future.”

They said that “it took political courage, leadership and responsibility on all sides to resolve one of the most entrenched disputes in the region. Both countries have seized this unique opportunity, which sets an example of reconciliation for Europe as a whole and will give a further boost to the European perspective of the region.”