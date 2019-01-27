Greek Gov’t Source: “Minimun Wage will Rise by 8 Pct”

ATHENS – The minimum wage will most likely see an increase of 8 pct, thus climbing to 633 euros from the current 586 euros, a government source told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) on Saturday.

The source said that the matter will be finalised within the next few days, most likely on Tuesday, with a ministerial decision that will be signed by Labour Minister Efi Achtsioglou. The new minimum wage will be effective as of February 1, and will be applied to workers of all ages, thus leading to the abolition of the “sub-minimum” wage which was currently in place for young people under 25 years old.

Furthermore, the hike will result in the simultaneous increase of 24 different benefits linked with the minimum income, therefore affecting an estimated 300,000 people among whom are unemployed, students and working mothers.

In that way, the source said, the Greek government is following in the footsteps of other countries, such as Portugal and Spain, where the minimum wage started to rise gradually following the country’s exit from the economic adjustment programme.