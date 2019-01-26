The Three Hierarchs and Their Works in Translation

The Feast of the Three Hierarchs is celebrated on January 30. Every year, churches, schools, and educational organizations in the community host events highlighting “Greek letters” – Hellenic language and literature – in honor of the work of the three great saints of Orthodoxy, St. Basil the Great, St. Gregory the Theologian, and St. John Chrysostom.

The Church Fathers were great men of letters, defenders of Orthodox Christianity, and supporters of Greek learning. The Feast of the Three Hierarchs is therefore often combined with the celebration of Greek Letters in many Greek Orthodox parishes.

The Divine Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom is conducted on the morning of the feast, preceded by the Orthos, and Great Vespers is conducted on the evening before the Feast. Scripture readings are as follows: Vespers-Deuteronomy 1:8-17, Deuteronomy 10:14-21, and the Wisdom of Solomon 3:1-9; Orthos-John 10:9-16; and at the Divine Liturgy-Hebrews 13:7-16, and Matthew 5:14-19.

Each of the Three Hierarchs has a separate feast day in January, Saint Basil on January 1, Saint Gregory on January 25, and St. John Chrysostom on January 27. Debate over which was the greatest hierarch led to the establishment of January 30 as a feast day to honor all three in the year 1100 during the reign of Byzantine Emperor Alexios I Komnenos.

In honor of the Three Hierarchs and Greek Letters, add the following books to your reading list. From the Popular Patristics Series published by St. Vladimir’s Seminary Press.

On Fasting and Feasts: Saint Basil the Great, translated by Dr. Mark Delcogliano and Dr. Susan R. Holman, is a collection of sermon translations, most offered in English for the first time, in which St. Basil addresses such issues as drunkenness, hesitations over baptism, community benefits of fasting, how to be thankful when facing loss and disaster, and the mystery of the incarnation. Also included are three sermons on local martyrs Julitta, Mamas, and Barlaam. This small volume is a vital and valued resource for anyone interested in religion and the human body, early Christian spiritual disciplines, and their application to the Church today.

Poems on Scripture: Saint Gregory of Nazianzus, presents the poetry of St. Gregory which has grown in popularity for its verbal artistry, rich theology, and psychological insight. One of the three saints officially designated as “Theologian” in the Orthodox Christian Church, along with St. John the Theologian (Evangelist) and St. Symeon the New Theologian, St. Gregory uses verse in a unique way for extensive biblical exegesis, a project that can seem absent from his more famous orations and letters.

The volume includes translated selections from St. Gregory’s biblical verse, much of which appears in English for the first time, alongside the original Greek. Other poems included are not explicitly exegetical and present St. Gregory’s personalizing approach to meeting Christ in scripture. The poems were translated by Brian Dunkle, SJ who is pursuing a doctorate in historical theology at the University of Notre Dame.

Saint John Chrysostom Letters to Saint Olympia offers guidance, comfort and instruction from the saint to his spiritual daughter. Written at the end of St. John Chrysostom’s life, during his final exile, the letters demonstrate the unshaken faith of a saint who triumphed over persecution. The concerned spiritual father gives St. Olympia the tools to overcome her temptation to despondency and despair. The letters were translated by Dr. David C. Ford, Professor of Church History at Saint Tikhon’s Seminary and author of Women & Men in the Early Church: The Vision of St. John Chrysostom, available from STS Press.

The books mentioned are all available online.