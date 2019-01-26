Feta, Greece’s National Treasure, Has 489 Proteins

A recent study, Feta cheese proteins: Manifesting the identity of Greece׳s National Treasure by Dr. Athanasios Anagnostopoulos and Dr. George Tsangaris, reported the first complete protein content of feta cheese, isolating 489 proteins. The findings will allow for the development of a way to identify the original Greek cheese and preserve the protected designation of origin product. The study was funded by the Biomedical Research Foundation of the Academy of Athens (BRFAA), Greece.

