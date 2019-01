Hard to believe but Jan. 22 marked 25 years since the death of actor Telly Savalas, who

became famous for his lollipop-chewing role at the hard-boiled New York police detective in the 1970s TV show Kojak, where he uttered his signature line, “Who Loves Ya, Baby?”

He passed away from complications of cancer the day after his 72nd birthday, leaving an indelible mark as the 8th greatest TV detective, according to Screen Rant.

He was proud of his heritage, quoted as saying “Our …