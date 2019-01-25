Tsitsipas Falls Short at Open, Still Stands Tall

During the quarterfinals match between Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas and Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, there was a break in play while Tsitsipas was serving. Normally during this time, players request a towel from an on-court usher or in the server’s case, they approach the ball-boys and girls located behind the baseline for fresh tennis balls to resume play.

Tennis matches are notoriously quiet events with a few scattered “oohs” and “ahhs” sprinkled in when a player hits a remarkable shot or an impressive rally between the players occurs. This time was different; this time when Tsitsipas was getting his tennis balls to begin the game a man yelled (in Greek), “Stefane, drop an ace on him”. The crowd cheered louder after that rallying cry but then fell silent for Tsitsipas to serve. The Athens native proceeded to knock three consecutive aces past the world’s 24th best player on his way to sealing a place in the Australian Open semifinals against the world’s current No. 2, Spain’s Rafael Nadal.

The arts and sports are often overlooked aspects of society. We see it regularly in the United States that when a school district is cash-strapped, these two programs take immediate budget hits, if they are not discarded altogether.

In recent decades, the United States has deviated from the Ancient Greek formula of an equilibrium between the body and mind. School systems have long-neglected physical education programs and have placed the emphasis on math and science, thereby guaranteeing that their pupils will spend most of their time indoors with books, seldom using their imagination.

In the early weeks of 2019, happiness seems to be falling by the wayside and democracy is on the retreat in vast portions of the world with the United States and Greece slipping into states of confusion in governance with a citizenry that is fed up and increasingly angry with governmental incompetence.

Greeks have had a decade-plus long slide into an economic abyss, with people born in the mid-1990s and later seldom remembering good times rather than a day-to-day struggle to make ends meet in their country.

The most talented and sought-after young Greeks are leaving the country in droves, preferring greener pastures where their skill sets are appreciated and enable them to rise professionally, as opposed to staying and probably waiting tables or servicing lounge chairs on beaches at resorts.

It’s amazing what sports can do to a national psyche. The clearest evidence is how united Greece was for the Athens Summer Olympics, Euro 2004, and the rise of Giannis Antetokounmpo as perhaps the NBA’s most exciting star under the age of 25.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has joined a growing pantheon of young Greek athletes that are making Greeks swell with pride even in the midst of a still decimated economy in their land.

The internationally acclaimed Greek athletes 30 and under are: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Maria Sakkari, Lefteris Petrounias, Anna Korakaki, Katerina Stefanidi, and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Greece is in dire need of heroes. This past week or so has solidified one name into the Greek national consciousness and the minds of tennis lovers everywhere.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 20-year old phenom from Athens, has taken the tennis world by storm on his way to his very first Grand Slam semi-finals at the Australian Open.

The significance of his meteoric rise, dispatching the likes of Swiss player Roger Federer, often regarded as the greatest tennis player in history, occurring in a Greek diaspora stronghold like Melbourne, was not lost on Tsitsipas when he gave an emotional statement after his historic triumph over the Swiss legend, whom he idolized as a kid.

Tsitsipas was quick to credit the home crowd consisting of mainly Australian Greeks for pushing him to do even better than he thought was possible. At the beginning of this year, Tsitsipas’ goal was to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam tournament. There are very few people who could have foretold that he would realize his New Year’s resolution so quickly.

The triumph raised expectations that Tsitsipas would also conquer world number 2 Rafael Nadal, who during much of the last 15 years has dominated the tennis world along with Federer.

Alas, the Spanish icon – who has yet to drop a set in Melbourne – was not to be denied. Nevertheless, just getting to the Semi lends credence to John McEnroe’s claim that when Tsitsipas defeated Federer we were witnessing the passing of the torch to a new generation.

Tsitsipas is just 20 and has his entire career in front of him. He’s making waves at such a young age because he displays a maturity beyond his years, is deeply knowledgeable about the history of the sport, and has great respect for it and his competitors.

There have been numerous Greek players or players of Greek descent over the years that have momentarily caught the imagination of Greeks such as Eleni Danilidou, Mark Philippoussis, Marcos Baghdatis and Nick Kyrgios, but none had the lasting star power of Pete Sampras.

When he officially retired in 2003, Sampras was regarded by many to be the finest tennis player to ever play the sport. Sampras remains the only player of Greek lineage to win a major (he won 14 total) and Greeks will hardly be able to wait to see if a line can be drawn from Sampras to Tsitsipas, signifying that a new dawn on Greek athletics is upon us.

In the land of myths and the fates, real tangible heroes are needed to step up and fill the void that exists in Greece due to decades of being let down by their society’s political and academic leaders. It is well known that Greeks within Greece have to struggle in order to survive, let alone thrive, due to the toxicity of the country’s system, and the fact that by nature the Greeks are a critical people and are particularly hard on their own. With Tsitsipas, Mavropanos, Sakkaris, and Antetokounmpo taking their talents to the global stage, Greece may at last get positive PR that is unrelated to tourism or yogurt.

Greece is ready to embrace Tsitsipas as the star in the making that he is and he could create a whole new generation of Greek tennis players inspired by him in the process.