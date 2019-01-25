From Krinos Foods’ Kitchen to Yours: Tzatziki & Taramosalata

CUCUMBER-YOGURT DIPPING SAUCE (Tzatziki)

This is a classic of the meze table. Tzatziki is usually served alone, to be enjoyed with bread, or as an accompaniment to grilled meats and souvlaki.

Portion: Yields about 6-8 servings

Ingredients:

Preparation:

Empty the yogurt into a colander lined with cheesecloth and let it drain in the sink for two (2) hours. The yogurt will lose about a third of its volume and will be considerably more creamy and thick.

Once the cucumbers are shredded, place them in a colander with a dish on top to weight them down, and let them drain for an hour. Squeeze the cucumbers in batches between the palms of your hand to rid them of any excess moisture.