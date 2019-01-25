From Krinos Foods’ Kitchen to Yours: Tzatziki & Taramosalata

CUCUMBER-YOGURT DIPPING SAUCE (Tzatziki)
This is a classic of the meze table. Tzatziki is usually served alone, to be enjoyed with bread, or as an accompaniment to grilled meats and souvlaki.
Portion: Yields about 6-8 servings
Ingredients:
- 16 ounces plain yogurt
- 2 large cucumbers, peeled, seeded, and shredded
- 3-4 garlic cloves, crushed, peeled, and minced
- 1/4 cup Krinos extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons Krinos red-wine vinegar
- Salt, black pepper to taste
- Fresh mint for garnish
Preparation:
- Empty the yogurt into a colander lined with cheesecloth and let it drain in the sink for two (2) hours. The yogurt will lose about a third of its volume and will be considerably more creamy and thick.
- Once the cucumbers are shredded, place them in a colander with a dish on top to weight them down, and let them drain for an hour. Squeeze the cucumbers in batches between the palms of your hand to rid them of any excess moisture.
- Combine the yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper in a serving bowl. Mix well and refrigerate, covered, for an hour (1) before serving. Serve chilled, garnished with mint leaves.
CARP ROE DIP (Taramosalata)
Another classic of both the meze and the Lenten tables. Taramosalata is creamy and rich, a perfect accompaniment for raw vegetables and toasted pita bread.
Portion: Yields about 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 4 thick slices of stale Italian or French bread, crusts trimmed off
- 1/3 cup Krinos tarama (carp roe)
- 2 scallions, trimmed and finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1-2 Krinos pepperoncini, seeded and chopped
- 1/2-1 cup Krinos extra-virgin olive oil
- Juice of 1/2-1 lemon
Preparation:
- Run the bread under the tap to dampen it, then squeeze it to dry.
- Place the bread and tarama in a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse it on and off for a few seconds to combine.
- Αdd the chopped scallions, garlic, and peppers and continue pulsing for a few more seconds.
- Drizzle in the olive oil and lemon juice, alternating between each and pulsing all for a while, until the mixture is smooth and creamy.
Bon Appetit!!!