Tsipras and Mitsotakis Statements after the Ratification of Prespes Agreement

ATHENS – “Today is a historic day for Greece,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in statements made in the entrance of parliament on Friday, after the vote for the ratification of the Prespes Agreement to end the FYROM name dispute.

“The result of today’s vote has no winners and losers,” the prime minister said, addressing all Greeks.

The day was historic for Greece because it ended a major outstanding issue that had burdened the country’s foreign policy, the prime minister said. “We are protecting an important part of our history, the heritage of ancient Greek Macedonia,” Tsipras noted.

“At the same time, it is a historic day for the Balkans with their long history of conflicts, disputes and nationalist hatred. We are turning a page and giving space to peace, cooperation, friendship, solidarity and mutual understanding,” Tsipras said.

The prime minister went on to thank the 153 parliamentary deputies that had risen to the occasion, “despite great pressures, blackmail and personal attacks”, that had withstood and put their patriotic duty first, voting according to their conscience “and what they believe is in the national interests of our country.”

“I am certain that the next generations and both peoples will be grateful to them, because today they laid the foundations for a future of peaceful coexistence, solidarity and cooperation,” he said.

Noting that the result of the vote had no winners and losers, Tsipras also had a message to those opposed to the agreement:

“I especially want to address those that even today have objections, which we respect, and criticisms. We respect them. They can be certain that very soon they will see great benefits for the country from this historic step forward,” he said.

“Today a new country was born on our northern borders. North Macedonia. We welcome it,” he added, saying: “It will be a country that is a friend to Greece, an ally of Greece in its efforts to establish peace, cooperation and joint development in our region,” Tsipras added, noting that Greece was not taking an important step forward and “establishing a leading role in the Balkan region and the Southeastern Mediterranean as a whole.”

“I believe that it is an important step forward, a historic step, and I want to thank all MPs…. including those that, despite their disagreements, contributed to a civilised political atmosphere during the four days of the in-depth and exhaustive discussion,” Tsipras added.

Asked whether he had been contacted by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Tsipras said that Zaev had telephoned to congratulate him, as other leaders had done.

ND leader Mitsotakis: Today is a sad day for Greece

“Today is difficult, a sad day for Greece,” main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday after the ratification of the Prespes Agreement by the Greek parliament.

“The government, with an opportunist majority, voted for the harmful Prespes Agreement. Its ratification means the official recognition of the Macedonian language and identity for the residents of [Greece’s northern neighbour] for the first time by a Greek government, so the 10-year national line is abandoned. Tsipras said ‘yes’ where all his predecessors said ‘no’. Only he knows the reasons,” Mitsotakis said.

ND’s leader predicted that this would mark the start of “new ills” and that SYRIZA’s four-year sojourn in power, “was completing its disastrous passage with a national concession.”

New Democracy, he added, “presented the truth about the national issue and the true face of each party and each deputy. Personally, I spoke with sincerity about the great difficulties that are coming with the implementation of the Agreement. I made a commitment, however, to firmly adhere to national duty: I will not give up Greece’s right to veto Skopje’s accession to the EU, I will fight will all my strength to lessen the negative repercussions that are certain to result from a problematic agreement.”