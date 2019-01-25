If Resumed, Turkish Foreign Minister Wants Faster Cyprus Unity Talks

With talks to reunify Cyprus at a dead end for 18 months, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said if they resume the only hope is for them to be accelerated and not drag on, with the island’s division approaching 44 years old.

Cyprus has been split since an unlawful 1974 invasion and the last round of talks in hopes of ending that collapsed in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when Turkey said it would never remove an army keeps in the occupied territory and wanted the right to militarily intervene again.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who was willing to let a Turkish-Cypriot rule the island every other term, couldn’t accept those conditions and walked away as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wasn’t able to broker a solution, becoming the latest in a long of line of diplomats and envoys to fail.

“We need to see the realities. We have no time and energy for years-long negotiations,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the Turkish Cypriot coastal town of Girne as he received an honorary doctorate at Girne American University, the conservative Turkish daily newspaper Yeni Safak reported.

“We have seen that it is pointless to be bound with a single option with a patronizing approach,” he said, stressing all options must be discussed and complaining that the Cypriot side was the intransigent party.

“Initiating a new negotiation, without seeing these facts, is nothing but a dream,” he said with hopes fading that there will ever be a solution and that the island could face permanent partition as only Turkey recognizes the part it occupies.

Çavuşoğlu claimed there were no concessions over the administration, power sharing, political equality and property in the Cyprus conference held in Switzerland’s Crans-Montana, and said the Greek side took steps “backwards” in line with the agreements and continues to do so.

He also said the Cypriots began stipulating harsh conditions in areas such as authorization sharing and the participation of the Turkish vote in decision-making, the report said.

“The Greek-Cypriot side has not come near a solution, and will not in the coming process,” Cavusoglu said, underlining that this “reality” was observed by Guterres, officials from the United Kingdom, which along with Turkey and Greece is a guarantor of security on the island, and observing European Union officials.