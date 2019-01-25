Rita Wilson to Perform at SNF’s Summer Nostos Festival

NEW YORK – Among the talented artists who will be performing at this year’s Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Summer Nostos Festival (SNFestival) is Greek-American actress, producer, and singer Rita Wilson. The multi-talented Wilson, also the wife of Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks, is perhaps best known for her work in film and television, and as the producer along with Hanks of My Big Fat Greek Wedding and its sequel. She will be singing onstage in Athens at the SNFestival on June 29.

As noted in the SNF news release, “World-famous for her career as an actor and producer, the multi-talented Rita Wilson turned to pop-country music six years ago and has already released four albums and collaborations with leading artists of that genre. We will enjoy her in a live session full of country charm.”

More information is available online: snf.org