Antetokounmpo Selected as Starter & Team Captain For NBA All-Star Game

According to reports from NBA.com, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been selected not only as a starter of the NBA All-Star Game for the third year in a row, but also as a Team Captain. The event, scheduled for Sunday, February 17th in Charlotte, is a highly anticipated exhibition game which matches a mix of the league’s 24 star players (12 on each team).

The NBA reported that Antetokounmpo received the most player votes (269), the second-most fan votes (over 4.3 million) and tied for the second-most media votes (99) to land him a spot on the roster. By receiving the most votes among Eastern Conference players, Antetokounmpo will be one of two captains for the 2019 All-Star Game, along with Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James.

Joining Antetokounmpo and James as starters for the 68th NBA All-Star Game are Stephen Curry (Golden State), Kevin Durant (Golden State), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Paul George (Oklahoma City), James Harden (Houston), Kawhi Leonard (Toronto), Kyrie Irving (Boston) and Kemba Walker (Charlotte).

More information can be found here: https://www.nba.com/bucks/news/giannis-antetokounmpo-selected-starter-and-team-captain-2019-nba-all-star-game