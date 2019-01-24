Greek Parliament Vote on FYROM Deal Delayed to Friday

ATHENS — The Greek parliament speaker’s office says a vote to ratify a deal with neighboring Macedonia to change that country’s name to normalize relations and allow it to join NATO has been pushed back to Friday.

The delay aims to accommodate the large number of lawmakers who want to speak during the debate.

The vote had been scheduled to take place late Thursday night, but the office said there would not have been enough time to allow everyone registered to speak to have a turn on the podium.

Under the agreement signed last year, Macedonia will change its name to North Macedonia and Greece will drop its objections to the country’s accession to NATO, ending a nearly three decade-long dispute. But