“Gyros” Being Promoted for EU “Traditional Speciality Guaranteed” Designation

ATHENS – The Ministry of Rural Development and Food announced on Wednesday that a dossier for the European Union designation of Greek “gyros” as a traditional speciality guaranteed (TSG) has been submitted to the ministry’s pertinent department by the Association of Greek Industries of Meat Processing (SEVEK).

The proposal will be available for public consultation until Friday, March 22. Objections can be raised by individuals or legal entities that have a legitimate interest in the issue and are permanent residents of Greece.