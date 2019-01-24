Stefanos Tsitsipas after Match with Nadal: I am Both Happy and Disappointed

By ANA January 24, 2019

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas answers questions at press conference following his semifinal loss to Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MELBOURNE, Australia – “Really, I do not know what I can take from this match. I feel happy for my performance in this tournament, but I am also disappointed,” said Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas after his defeat by Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Australian open on Thursday.

The Spaniard defeated the 20-year-old Greek 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.

In the final, Nadal will face either six-time champion Novak Djokovic or first-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Frenchman Lucas Pouille. It is the Spanish tennis player’s fifth Australian Open final.

