Stefanos Tsitsipas after Match with Nadal: I am Both Happy and Disappointed

MELBOURNE, Australia – “Really, I do not know what I can take from this match. I feel happy for my performance in this tournament, but I am also disappointed,” said Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas after his defeat by Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Australian open on Thursday.

The Spaniard defeated the 20-year-old Greek 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.

In the final, Nadal will face either six-time champion Novak Djokovic or first-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Frenchman Lucas Pouille. It is the Spanish tennis player’s fifth Australian Open final.