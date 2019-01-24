Mouratoglou Tennis Academy “Bows” at Stefanos Tsitsipas

By ANA January 24, 2019

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas makes a backhand return to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

“Really, I do not know what I can take from this match. I feel happy for my performance in this tournament but I am also disappointed,” said Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas after his defeat by Rafael Nadal at the semifinals of the Australian open on Thursday.

The Spaniard defeated the 20-year-old Greek 6-2,6-4,6-0.

In the final, Nadal will face either six-time champion Novak Djokovic or first-time Grand Slam semi-finalist French Lucas Pouille. It is the Spanish tennis player’s fifth Australian Open final.

