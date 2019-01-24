A Grant by the SNF Enhances the Security of New York Residents

NEW YORK – On Tuesday, January 22nd, the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the New York City Police Foundation, a Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) grantee, presented an innovative new program called Options. Representatives of SNF attended the event.

Options employs cutting-edge virtual reality technology to create reality-based scenarios that program participants might encounter. The program is designed to engage middle school- and high school-age New Yorkers and let them practice how to respond in difficult situations, such as how to react when asked to join a gang.

The program was developed by the NYPD to augment the Neighborhood Policing initiative, with curriculum development assistance from the New York City Police Foundation. The Neighborhood Policing initiative is supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and helps contribute to the safety of all New Yorkers. This strategy was in place when the city achieved record-low crime in 2018.

Source: SNF