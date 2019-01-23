First Green School to Open in Skyros

Renewable energy sources, solar systems, water-saving systems and the first bioclimatic gym on an island are part of plans for the energy upgrade of Skyros High School, which aims to be the first “green” school to meet the most stringent international environmental standards, as defined by the “Green Destinations” program.

Skyros, together with Folegandros, are the only Greek destinations included in the top 100 “Green Destinations” of the world presented last autumn, something that the municipality has no intention of allowing to go unexploited.

“Skyros is gradually becoming a sustainable development destination that harnesses its cultural heritage and natural wealth, while upgrading its tourist product,” Skyros Mayor Miltos Hatziyannakis said to the ANA news agency.

“The creation of the green school is not only about buildings but represents a change of mindset for creating eco-consciousness among young people and especially students,” he added.

“Our main goal is to make Skyros an area that offers business opportunities and a high quality of life for every Skyrian who wants to live here permanently and raise his family on the island. The new high school is also a step in this direction, since educational conditions are a basic criterion for choosing to stay in a place,” said Hatziyannakis.

The school is expected to include, among other things, bioclimatic applications – passive and energy-harvesting solar systems, renewable energy sources and water-saving systems. In addition to the first bioclimatic gym on an island, the school will have more classrooms and new, functional and modern spaces for creative activities.

All this will be done with the help of the National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF), which is funding the project, and follows extensive consultation with the parents’ association. Work to implement the project will begin after the completion of the required procedures.