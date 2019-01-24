Lime Scooters Make Their Debut in Athens

A quick, easy, economical and, above all, ‘green’ alternative for getting about Athens has been available for both locals and visitors from this week, when the electric Lime scooters made their debut in the Greek capital. Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) on Wednesday, the company’s managing director Nikolas Hatzidakis said the hired electric scooters will be an ideal choice for short trips, especially in the city’s historic centre.

According to Hatzidakis, Lime scooters “offer smart mobility services and are available in several points in Athens” but especially in the areas around Ermou street, Kerameikos and Monastiraki, from 08:00 until 21:00.

He explained that the scooters are equipped with a GPS system, wireless technology and automatic lock and are available to anyone who has downloaded the necessary app on his or her mobile phone. The app allows users to locate the nearest available scooter, provides the necessary instructions, unlocks and allows use of the scooter, which is simply left on the street at the end of the ride. The cost of each trip is 1 euro plus 0.15 cents for every minute of use while there are no dedicated parking locations. “Users can drive the scooters and afterwards leave them wherever they wish. This is the innovation, provided that the user parks in places where this is allowed under traffic rules”.

The electric scooters are safe and easy to use and reach a maximum speed of 25km/h. They operate with a rechargeable battery and are appropriate for all ages.