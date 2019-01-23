Be The Match for Greek-American Girl, 7, Suffering from Severe Aplastic Anemia

NEW YORK – Persephone Pia Drown is a creative and thoughtful seven year old child who steals the heart of everyone she meets. Pia acquired severe aplastic anemia four years ago and was placed on immune suppressant therapy that is no longer effective. Recently, she relapsed and is need of a bone marrow transplant. Today Pia is waiting for her perfect match. With your help she has a fighting chance!

Pia’s parents, Penelope (nee Kasolis) and Robert Drown, have been right alongside their daughter every step of the way, eagerly waiting for the moment when they know she will be cured, free to run, play and enjoy being a kid again!

They thank you for your support!

How can you help? Join the Be The Match registry by following the link:

http://join.bethematch.org/ForPia

Seeking: Ethnic Background: 50% Greek 50% European (Italian, English, etc.)

Donors should be between ages18-44, though ages 45-60 are asked to make a $100 tax deductible payment to cover the cost to join.

Following online registration, participants receive a simple cheek swab kit they use and return to bone marrow registry, and if found to be a match, they will be notified to donate bone marrow and help save a life.