Prespes Agreement “Violates National Lines’, ND’s Mitsotakis Says in Tweet (Vid)

ATHENS – The Prespes Agreement violates Greece’s national lines on the FYROM name dispute, main opposition New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a tweet posted on Wednesday, with a link to a video of his speech on the Agreement at ND’s latest conference.

“The national lines of the country have been violated. Instead of getting an erga omnes compound name, we are giving an erga omnes Macedonian identity and language. It is time for MPs to face up to their responsibilities and decide: will they say ‘yes’ where six prime ministers said ‘no’,” Mitsotakis wrote.

The video ends with a message to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, noting that he will be accountable “not only to the Macedonians [residents of the northern Greek region] but to the entire Greek people and the judgement of history.”