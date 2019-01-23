Letter to the Editor: On Democracy and Macedonia

To the Editor:

My respects go to the Greek people who expressed their determination to stand up against bad political decisions; thousands upon thousands took part at the largest demonstration ever in Greece! Constitutional changes in any country demand the overwhelming support of the electorate and legitimized by a Referendum; it should never be decided by a bunch of temporary politicians!

In fact, living in a democracy does not mean that citizens must always support government decisions but must equally question and oppose bad decisions and if necessary, bring down a government that no longer represent the wishes of people – that’s what a true democracy is all about!

Abandoning the name of Macedonia enshrined in the Greek Constitution it is certainly one of those bad government decisions that has outraged the Hellenic nation and Greeks worldwide. In retaliation, they have taken to the streets to oppose a failed government that now seems to govern under elected dictatorship and in the interest of third parties such as the EU and NATO.

Thousands of citizens, women and children rallied to resist the betrayal of trust by the Tsipras government. In reply, the authorities used tear gas, truncheons, and chemicals in their attempt to disperse the crowds. It was useless!

If the parliament so decides to approve the Tsipras Bill by this Friday to abandon the name of Macedonia, people’s rage will flare up with unpredictable consequences for peace and stability for the future.

The outcome of this national betrayal by a government is not over yet…

Andreas C Chrysafis

London, England