UN Envoy Nimetz Warns Greece to Pass FYROM Name Deal

United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, the American lawyer who helped broker a deal to change the name of The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) said if Greek lawmakers don’t ratify the agreement there will be consequences he didn’t outline.

“If the Prespes agreement does not come into effect, the consequences of the failure will be profound and both sides might well reconsider many elements that had been agreed to,” he said in an interview with state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency.

He was referring to Lake Prespes, which borders both countries and where the agreement was signed in June, 2018 as they were moving to end a near 28-year-long dispute that began when a New Democracy administration had allowed the new country emerging from the collapse of Yugoslavia to use the name of the ancient Greek province of Macedonia in a temporary acronym.

Nimetz, who had failed for two decades to find a solution had broken off talks for three years before resuming them last year, seizing on closer US-Greece ties and anti-nationalist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras wanting to make the deal that resulted in an agreement for FYROM to be called North Macedonia and lift Greek vetoes on the country getting into NATO and opening European Union accession talks.

Those bars were put in place when successive FYROM governments kept claiming Greek lands, including the real Macedonia and second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki until a moderate, Zoran Zaev, became Premier and moved to deal with Greece.

Nimetz finally got the agreement amid speculation the US wanted what would be North Macedonia in FYROM as a bulwark against growing Russian interests in the Balkans and Moscow has reacted angrily, saying the it was the US that wanted to assert its influence.

The American diplomat said he did not believe a “quick fix” would be likely if Greece’s Parliament didn’t go along with the agreement in a vote set for the night of Jan. 24 although Tsipras is confident he has enough votes from rival parties after his former coalition partner leader Panos Kammenos, head of the tiny pro-austerity jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) quit in objection.

“I can foresee many different scenarios that might be possible, some of them quite risky,” said Nimetz, using diplomatic language that could be seen as a political threat, adding that otherwise it would “take years” for alternate solution.

He added, “There are likely to be different political dynamics in both countries, as well as changes in the regional and global environment,” clouding any other potential agreement.

