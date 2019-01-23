Does the Debt Matter Anymore?

Because Greece has an…interesting relationship with bankruptcy, it is said that when Constantine Karamanlis as President of the Republic administered the oath of office to the government of Andreas Papandreou in 1981, he took the new Minister of Finance aside and said to him “be careful with the debt.” At the time, Greece’s national debt was insignificant.

Now, it is out of control.

And it keeps growing and growing.

And yet, with elections coming the voters are being showered with…gifts from above.

Specifically, in …