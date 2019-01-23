Letter to the Editor: On Sanders and Varoufakis

To the Editor:

When I first saw the headline, “Sanders & Varoufakis Forge International Alliance” by Dan Georgakas, I was excited to see what this alliance is all about. Finally, something interesting on a global scale! Now, if only we can all strive for global unity and peace on earth, and an end to the petty squabbling between the divisive factions all around us. Even if Varoufakis is considered “an intellectual prima donna who doesn’t understand how much on-the-ground organization is needed to achieve lofty goals,” at least someone is articulating those lofty goals in a time that seems increasingly hostile to voices of dissent on any matter. Sometimes the most fruitful and interesting developments can come from the most unexpected alliances.

Thank you for another excellent article, Professor Georgakas.

Stavros F. Haralambou

Portland, OR