Greece to Participate in New York Times Travel Show 2019

With the participation of eight co-exhibitors, including regions and municipalities, the Greek National Tourism Organisation (NGTO) will be participating in the New York Times Travel Show 2019, which will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, on January 25-27, 2019.

It is one of the most important travel trade shows for North American merchants and consumers, which is held for the 16th year.

In 2018, visitors to the exhibition reached 32,398 in total, up 11 pct compared to 2017. More than 600 exhibitors from 176 countries participated, including European Commission Visit Europe, European Travel Commission and 10 European destinations through their official tourism organisations, while over 100 cultural events from around the world were presented.

Increased participation represents higher interest in recreational travel, which – according to research results – translates into more than 100 million dollars in revenue for travel exhibitors over the 12 months following the New York Times Travel Show. Beyond networking, promoting new products and building new business relationships with tourism professionals, it is estimated that additional sales for exhibitors amounted to 7.5 million dollars.