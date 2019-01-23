Mitsotakis Mulls Tsipras Censure Motion to Delay FYROM Name Vote

ATHENS – Having already gotten a narrow vote of confidence and on course to see a deal to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) pass Parliament, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras may have to put the vote off if his major rival moves to bring a censure motion against him.

New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis – whose father, the late Premier Constantinos Mitsotakis first gave away the name of the ancient Greek province of Macedonia in allowing the new country emerging from the collapse of Yugoslavia to use it in a temporary acronym – said he would do everything he could to stop the deal.

A vote on the agreement is slated for the night of Jan. 24 with Tsipas expected to have enough defectors from rival parties to get the deal done but Mitsotakis could delay the vote by bringing the censure motion.

“All MPs will have to confront their conscience, and have to answer to history, for their decisions,” said Mitsotakis amid reports that even if the move doesn’t prevent the name giveaway that it could put pressure on lawmakers who support the deal but not the confidence vote.

Mitsotakis said it was “inconceivable” for MPs to debate the deal without lawmakers getting an updated version of FYROM’s constitution which removes irredentist claims on Greek lands, including the real Macedonia and the second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki.

The deal the anti-nationalist Tsipras made would also lift Greek vetoes on what would be North Macedonia, as it would be called, getting into NATO and opening European Union accession talks although allowing citizens there to be called Macedonians and have a Macedonian language, culture and identity.

Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos submitted a document that, he said, was a copy of FYROM’s constitution in English from that country’s government’s website but rival lawmakers said the constitution presented had not been revised, but only had the changes listed at the end of the document.

Katrougalos didn’t quell anxiety from some lawmakers anxious the deal allows residents of North Macedonia to call themselves Macedonians when he said, “The deal can’t regulate issues relating to peoples or nations,” leaving open the question of nationality and ethnicity.

Independent Greeks (ANEL) leader and former defense minister Panos Kammenos, who quit the coalition in objection to the deal, said, “If that is their right, what was the point of the agreement?” saying his opposition had been validated.