Prespes Agreement Passes Parliamentary Committee, Heads To Plenary

The Prespes Agreement passed the Greek parliament’s Standing Committee of National Defence and Foreign Affairs and is heading to the plenary as of Tuesday.

The discussion and processing of the draft law ratifying the name issue agreement signed by Greece and FYROM began on Monday afternoon. A total of 38 deputies spoke, besides party rapporteurs and those responding to comments. A final report by the Committee is expected to be tabled in parliament, recommending ratification.

Discussion in the parliament session will begin on Wednesday and continue past midnight on Thursday, to Friday morning, when voting will take place.