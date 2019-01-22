Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation Invites Kids to Participate in New Book

NEW YORK – The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation has made a name for itself inspiring young people to give back to the community. In a news release, Foundation President Nick Katsoris shared the details of an upcoming project:

This Fall, The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation and the Tony Award winning Broadway musical Come From Away, will be publishing a book entitled ‘Inspiring Stories That Make A Difference’ and we would like to invite your child to participate.

The Loukoumi Foundation annually unites over 100,000 children across the country to do good deeds. Come From Away tells the ultimate story of kindness about how a small town in Newfoundland embraced 7,000 airline passengers whose planes were diverted there on September 11, 2001.

Join us in inspiring others to make a difference.

Here’s what to do:

Have a writing contest at your school or submit individually

Write a 400-500 word essay about your inspiring story and how you did something that made a difference!

Submissions are due by April 1, 2019.

Accepted submissions will include a two page spread in the book with your story and an author photo showing how you made a difference.

Over 50 authors between the ages of 5 and 18 will be selected to appear in this first edition of Inspiring Stories That Make A Difference!

An editor will work with you to edit and format the story for publication

Your story will be promoted on social media including a 2 minute author interview that will be posted on YouTube, Facebook and the book website.

All proceeds from the book will benefit The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit that ‘teaches children to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others.’

Together we can inspire others to make a difference!

Also coming up soon, The Loukoumi Foundation on Broadway with tickets to see Come From Away on Friday, February 1, including an exclusive post-show Q&A, available online: www.LoukoumiFoundation.org.