4th Delphi Economic Forum to Be Held Feb 28-March 3

The Fourth Delphi Economic Forum “Growth without Exclusions” will be held on February 28 – March 3 in the Delphi European Cultural Center, bringing together heads of state, EU Commissioners, central bankers from around the world and personalities of international prestige and influence from the economic, political, business and academic community.

Presenting this year’s agenda, Symeon Tsomokos, founder of the Delphi Economic Forum, said: “The goal of the Delphi Economic Forum is to become a benchmark for Europe, the Southeastern Mediterranean and the Balkans. In a constantly changing international environment and a crucial period for the future of European Union – ahead of the May Euro-elections – our vision is to contribute through open dialogue and the exchange of views in a historically symbolic place, in drafting of strategy. We want the Forum to become a beacon to light new roads and give answers to burning issues”.

This year’s agenda focuses on four theme pylons: a) geopolitical challenges, international trends and the future of the planet, b) international business environment with the goal to create a platform to enhance business and investment relations and strengthening trade relations between Greece with Europe and the wider Mediterranean region, c) the future of European Union ahead of the euro-elections and d) Greece and its recovery after a multiannual economic crisis.

International participations are expected to exceed 40 pct of total speakers this year, of which 42 from the US, 30 from the UK, 15 from Brussels, eight from France, seven from Germany, six from Italy, five from Israel, three from China and two from Russia. The four-day Forum will host more than 350 speakers.