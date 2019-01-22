New Democracy Denounces Tear Gas Use, Violence at FYROM Name Protest

ATHENS – The street protests against the deal Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA made to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) may be over but the battle over the use of tear gas is going on.

The major rival New Democracy condemned the police reaction against protesters in a Jan. 20 rally that authorities said drew 60,000 demonstrators, a small group of which tried to climb stairs leading to an area outside Parliament before being pushed back, and also said it was opposed to violence on both sides.

New Democracy published photos showing photographs showing protesters with their faces hidden by hoods, helmets and masks walking among the demonstrators carrying iron bars and bats without drawing the police’s attention, moments before battles broke out.

“ND has always condemned violence from whatever quarter it comes,” the party’s office said, responding to SYRIZA claims its rival didn’t denounce right-wing extremists the government said provoked incidents, indicating the ultra-extreme right Golden Dawn was the instigator of trouble.

Golden Dawn, whose 15 lawmakers and dozens of members are in the fourth year of a trial on charges of running a criminal gang, is a nationalist group as well and said it would violently react against the giving away of the name of the ancient Greek province of FYROM in a deal that would see that country be called North Macedonia.

The leadership of the Greek Police (ELAS was criticized for excessive use of tear gas and stun grenades – SYRIZA had condemned police for those tactics when the Leftists were out of power and as they backed often-violent demonstrations.

Several bystanders had to be hospitalized for respiratory problems, said Kathimerini, adding that more than 25 police officers were injured in clashes, which saw a few dozen protesters assault riot squads with rocks, sticks, crow bars, fists, Molotov cocktails and other projectiles.

“The police did what it had to do to maintain order,” the government said, defending ELAS after being a strong critic of police tactics when not in power.

“Instead of accusing those who purportedly failed to condemn the riot caused by the usual bullies, the government and Mr. (Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras himself should provide immediate answers to the questions of citizens who suffered an unprovoked and unacceptable attack with chemicals by police,” New Democracy said in its statement.

ND also called for an inquiry into why the rioters were allowed to reach the steps of Parliament and why more arrests were not made given that some 2,000 police officers were on the streets.

A prosecutor charged six men and a woman with felonies committed during the rally.

The suspects, aged between 27 and 46, are charged with causing explosions, possession of illegal explosives, attempting to cause aggravated serious bodily harm against police officers, illegal possession and use of weapons and other crimes.

The accused have denied taking part in the violence and claimed they were some distance from where it took place, the paper said.

Three of the suspects have criminal records: a 27-year-old man had previous accusations of being a member the extremist far-right organization Apella and arson in an attack against the anti-fascist Favela squat in the port of Piraeus in late February.

Police sources who weren’t named told the paper he recruited other members of Apella, while in the past he is believed to have been a core member of the Piraeus chapter of Golden Dawn, until he left.

The two other suspects, a man aged 37 and a woman aged 28, are reportedly from Thessaloniki and traveled to Athens for the rally. The man was accused in 2011 of verbal abuse and bodily harm, while the woman was arrested for theft when she was 18. In 2018 she was arrested for drug use, the report said.