FYROM Name Battle Has SYRIZA, New Democracy Moving to Center

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ deal to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) has splintered Greece’s center-left groups with his Radical Left SYRIZA and major rival New Democracy now vying to grab the middle ground.

With defections from the center-left To Potami, the Democratic Left and former PASOK Socialist leader and ex-Premier George Papandreou – at odds with the Movement for Change party led by former members of PASOK – backing the deal, it’s expected it will pass in Parliament.

The agreement would give away the name of the ancient Greek province of Macedonia and see FYROM called North Macedonia, its citizens called Macedonians, with a Macedonian language, culture and identity, and lift Greek vetoes on the country getting into NATO and opening European Union accession talks.

What Greece got in return, Tsipras said, was the end of a 27-year name feud that began when a New Democracy government in 1991 allowed the country emerging from the collapse of Yugoslavia to take the name Macedonia in what a temporary acronym.

But after successive hard-line FYROM governments began claiming Greek lands, including the real Macedonia and second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki, Greece used its veto on NATO and FYROM.

Grigoris Psarianos, who quit the once-promising To Potami (The River) that has now lost its parliamentary group status after falling below the minimum five lawmakers, said the FYROM battle had been costly and Greece was going through “the most difficult and dangerous period” in decades under SYRIZA’s rule, Kathimerini said in a review of how the question has divided the country and political parties.

Another former To Potami MP who quit the party, Giorgos Amyras, cited disagreements over the FYROM deal while party leader Stavros Theodorakis said it had been hurt “but they did not kill us,” although it is essentially without any power or influence.

The centrist alliance, Movement for Change (KINAL) expelled Thanasis Theocharopoulos – the President of DIMAR, one of its merged members, after he said he would back Tsipras and the FYROM name agreement, amid speculation he could move his group to SYRIZA.

“There is also obviously room for dialogue with Democratic Left,” said government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos with MPs from parties unlikely to return to Parliament in this year’s elections looking for lifelines elsewhere despite divergent ideologies.

The issue saw SYRIZA’s former coalition partner, the pro-austerity, tiny, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of former defense minister Panos Kammenos, who opposes the deal, leave the administration at the cost of several of his MPs and ministers who disagree with him to back Tsipras and the FYROM deal.