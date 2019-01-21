Video Installation of Parthenon of Books among Works at LA Art Show

LOS ANGELES – The LA Art Show returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center, January 23-27. As the city’s and the West Coast’s largest art fair, and one of the most diversely programmed in the world, the LA Art Show features an encyclopedic lineup of exhibitors not only in contemporary and modern art, but also classical and other specialized art scenes that often command their own dedicated shows.

Among the works on display is a video installation of The Parthenon of Books. The return of democracy to Argentina in December 1983 was the inspiration that led Marta Minujín to create a replica of the Greek Parthenon on the 9 de Julio Avenue, a street located in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Mujín’s Parthenon has a metal structure covered with more than 20,000 books, many of which had been banned during the military dictatorship. The Parthenon of Books honors the world’s first democracy and the values of that era, which have served as the basis for today’s Western democratic societies.

Actress Kate Beckinsale will serve as host of LA Art Show’s Opening Night Preview and Premiere Party​ which will be held on Wednesday, January 23, 7-11 PM, with a portion of ticket proceeds to benefit ​St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital​. Last year, the evening was attended by more than 7,000 VIPs and hosted by ​Jon Hamm​. Previous hosts have included ​Emma Roberts​, ​Amy Adams, and ​Anne Hathaway​.

The LA Art Show creates one of the largest international art fairs in the United States providing an exciting, immersive, insider art experience to sponsors, their select guests and VIP clients. The show attracts an elite roster of national and international galleries, acclaimed artists, highly regarded curators, architects, design professionals, along with discerning collectors. This innovative, exceptional cultural environment attracts executives and board members of Southern California businesses, state, county, and municipal government representatives, as well as leaders of the region’s cultural institutions. Attendees are trend setters, influencers and alpha consumers, who seek and demand the newest and the best in all areas of their lives—art, design, food, technology and travel being specific passion points. ​

More information is available online: LAArtShow.com.

Show Hours

Thursday, Jan. 24; Friday, Jan. 25; and Saturday, Jan. 26, 11 AM-7 PM; and Sunday, Jan. 27, 11 AM-5 PM.

Los Angeles Convention Center- West Hall, 1201 South Figueroa Street in Los Angeles.

For tickets: https://tinyurl.com/LAArtShow2019.