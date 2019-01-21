US Embassy in Athens Closed due to Celebration of Martin Luther King’s Birthday

ATHENS – This year marks the 90th anniversary of the birth of Martin Luther King on January 15, 1929. The US Embassy and Consulate in Athens, the Consulate General in Thessaloniki and all American public offices in Greece will remain closed on Monday, January 21 due to the celebration of the birthday of Martin Luther King, a national holiday in the United States.

Martin Luther King Day is a federal holiday that is set to be celebrated on the third Monday of January. This Day celebrates Martin Luther King’s birthday and celebrates his legacy. On November 2, 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill declaring the third Monday of each January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It was celebrated for the first time after three years, in 1986, and this year is the 33rd celebration.