Cuomo Urges New Yorkers to Prepare for Sub-Zero Conditions

By Associated Press January 21, 2019

Crews clear snow at the Albany International Airport in Colonie, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. A major winter storm that blanketed much of the Midwest with snow earlier in the weekend is barreling toward New England, where it is expected to wreak transportation havoc from slick and clogged roads to hundreds of canceled airline flights. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning residents to prepare for potentially dangerous conditions as an arctic cold front brings wind chill temperatures below zero for most of the state.

Cuomo on Sunday urged New Yorkers to refrain from going outside over the next couple of days unless absolutely necessary.

The governor also lifted the ban for all tractor-trailers and buses on major New York roads. The ban had gone into effect Saturday afternoon as the storm intensified.

Meteorologists expect wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero upstate through Monday afternoon. In the Lower Hudson Valley, there’s concern for flash freezing on the roads.

Wind gusts may also lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow, causing reduced visibility and snow-covered roads.

Pedestrians cross Seventh Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New York. The National Weather Service said on Saturday that a dramatic drop in temperatures could turn the weekend’s rainfall into ice before Monday. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

The cold will begin to moderate by Tuesday with temperatures in the Albany area expected to reach the low 20s, while Buffalo could see mid- to upper 20s.

The storm system has dumped anywhere from 10 to 15 inches of snow upstate, with up to 20 inches in the higher elevations.

New York City and the metro region got mostly rain.

A man stands on the boardwalk at Brooklyn Bridge Park Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New York. The National Weather Service said on Saturday that a dramatic drop in temperatures could turn the weekend’s rainfall into ice before Monday. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

Pedestrians walk through Times Square in the early morning Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New York. The National Weather Service said on Saturday that a dramatic drop in temperatures could turn the weekend’s rainfall into ice before Monday. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
A man wearing a plastic poncho walks through Times Square in the early morning Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New York. The National Weather Service said on Saturday that a dramatic drop in temperatures could turn the weekend’s rainfall into ice before Monday. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
A couple walks through Times Square in the early morning Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New York. The National Weather Service said on Saturday that a dramatic drop in temperatures could turn the weekend’s rainfall into ice before Monday. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
A pedestrian walks through Times Square, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New York. The National Weather Service said on Saturday that a dramatic drop in temperatures could turn the weekend’s rainfall into ice before Monday. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
A truck carrying salt crosses Sixth Avenue, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New York. The National Weather Service said on Saturday that a dramatic drop in temperatures could turn the weekend’s rainfall into ice before Monday. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
Airline baggage carts sit on the tarmac as crews prepare to remove snow at the Albany International Airport in Colonie, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Crews clear snow at the Albany International Airport in Colonie, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. A major winter storm that blanketed much of the Midwest with snow earlier in the weekend is barreling toward New England, where it is expected to wreak transportation havoc from slick and clogged roads to hundreds of canceled airline flights. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Airline passengers wait out a major snowstorm as flights were canceled or severely delayed at the Albany International Airport in Colonie, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

