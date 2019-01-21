John Varvatos and Greg Williamson Present 3rd Annual Love Rocks NYC

NEW YORK – Iconic fashion designer John Varvatos and New York City real estate broker and God’s Love We Deliver Board of Trustees member Greg Williamson are proud to present the third annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God’s Love We Deliver, at the historic Beacon Theatre in Manhattan on Thursday, March 7. The concert, to be hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Martin Short, and other special guests, will support and honor the work of the cherished New York-based not-for profit-organization, which is celebrating its 34th anniversary this year.

Since launching in 2017, the annual sold-out Love Rocks NYC concerts have brought together an astonishing lineup of musical talent and helped raise more than $5 million dollars to date. This year’s concert will equally thrill music fans and continue to highlight the charity’s continued success of providing life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling for people in the New York Metropolitan area living with severe illness.

The Love Rocks NYC 2019 all-star lineup will again feature an incredible range of legendary and contemporary Grammy award winners and nominees, iconic bands and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees spanning rock, pop, blues, and soul. This extraordinary lineup, led by musical director Will Lee (The CBS Orchestra), will include: Robert Plant, Sheryl Crow, Hozier, Buddy Guy, Billy F Gibbons, Grace Potter, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal, Lukas Nelson, Jimmie Vaughan, Doyle Bramhall II, Bernie Williams, Ivan Neville, Marcus King, Larkin Poe, Alice Smith, Mike Flanigin, and more. Additional names to be added to the lineup shortly.

The stellar house band will include Paul Shaffer (The CBS Orchestra), Steve Gadd (James Taylor, Eric Clapton), Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), Eric Krasno (Soulive, Phil Lesh & Friends), Larry Campbell (Levon Helm, Bob Dylan) and Jeff Young (Jackson Browne). Alan Kalter, of Late Show fame, will also serve as the evening’s “voice of god.”

The evening will be sponsored by RJKB Family Charitable Foundation, Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, Jonah Disend, CAA-GBG, The Campbell/Ribbecke Family, Douglas Elliman, DK Display Corp., Valerie Dillon & Daniel Lewis, Pandora, Gramercy Tavern, Shake Shack, and official media sponsors The Wall Street Journal, iHeart Media, Conde Nast, and Q104.3 Radio.

Tickets sales go live on Ticketmaster at 12 noon ET on Friday, January 18, through Ticketmaster Charge By Phone (1-866-858-0008 ), www.ticketmaster.com, and all Ticketmaster Outlets. All proceeds of the concert will directly benefit God’s Love We Deliver. For more information please visit: loverocksnyc.com

About God’s Love We Deliver

God’s Love is the New York metropolitan area’s leading provider of life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling for people living with severe illnesses. Begun as an HIV/AIDS service organization, today God’s Love provides for people living with more than 200 individual diagnoses. God’s Love cooks and home delivers the specific, nutritious meals a client’s severe illness and treatment so urgently require. Meals are individually tailored for each client by one of the organization’s Registered Dietitian Nutritionists, and all clients have access to unlimited nutrition counseling. God’s Love supports families by providing meals for the children and senior caregivers of its clients. All of the agency’s services are provided free of charge, and in its history of more than 33 years, God’s Love We Deliver has never had a waiting list. For more information, visit www.godslovewedeliver.org. Follow God’s Love on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram, @godslovenyc. God’s Love is a non-sectarian organization.