Mitsotakis: The Greek People have Spoken and we all Ought to Hear it’s Voice (Video)

ATHENS – “Today the Greek people have spoken and we all ought to hear it’s voice. First and foremost, Mr Tsipras and the eager supporters of the Prespa agreement. An agreement they are preparing to pass without having such a mandate from their voters”.

This is what ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said for the rally that drew thousands of people Sunday against the Greek-FYROM name deal.

“The government has signed this agreement against the national sentiment, and without bipartisan consensus. Today (the government) did not hesitate to attack hundreds of thousands of peaceful protesters with chemicals. Among them were families, young children and elderly. Let everyone know that those responsible will be held accountable for what has happened today in Syntagma square. These were events which only aimed to stop the rally…” Mr. Mitsotakis added.