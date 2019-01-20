Gennimata Expels Theoharopoulos from Movement for Change Parliamentary Group

ATHENS – Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Fofi Gennimata announced on Sunday that she expels Thanassis Theoharopoulos from the party’s parliamentary group.

“Theoharopoulos’ decision to vote in favour of the Prespes Agreement serves Mr. Tsipras and his plans and can’t be accepted” said KINAL in an announcement on Sunday

Moreover, Gennimata calls for the convention of an extraordinary political Congress of the Movement for Change at the end of March.

Earlier, Democratic Left (DIMAR) Central Committee approved party’s leader Thanassis Theoharopoulos suggestion the party to vote in favour of the Prespes Agreement.