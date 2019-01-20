Kotzias, Kammenos Feud Gets Intense, Charges Fly

ATHENS – Neither is still in the government but Greece’s former defense chief – Panos Kammenos – and ex-foreign minister Nikos Kotzias are still squabbling over the deal to change the name of The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) and taking personal shots at each other.

With elections coming this year Kammenos is trying to resurrect from the nearly dead his tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks who are hovering around 1 percent in polls, far below the 3 percent threshold needed to return to Parliament.

Kotzias, still a member of the Radical Left SYRIZA although no longer serving Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, had been mocking Kammenos for changing his mind repeatedly about taking his party out of a coalition with the government before he finally did.

Their feud when Kotzias, during a battle in a Cabinet meeting with Kammenos – who had said Kotzias was the greatest Foreign Minister Greece has ever had – quit after Tsipras backed the ANEL leader, then needing its seven votes in Parliament to have a three-vote majority in the body.

Now Kotzias described Kammenos as “far-right” during a session of his political movement Pratto, said Kathimerini. Kotzias said Kammenos party was initially useful as an “anti-bailout” partner for Tsipras but that “it was essentially alien in a leftist government.”

Kotzias, who quit the Communists when they went into a coalition with the New Democracy Conservatives in 1989, vowing he would never work with a right-wing party, didn’t mention he accepted working with ANEL, a far-right party.

Describing ANEL during the first part of the coalition’s stint in power, “it was projecting its working-class profile,” Kotzias said, adding that it later “expressed a right-wing rhetoric that eventually became far-right,” but was still accepted by Tsipras.

Responding on Twitter, with a pun using the name of Kotzias’s political movement, Kammenos basically accused Kotzias of corruption at home and abroad while sources close to both former ministers told the paper that neither was willing to back down, each accusing the other side of provocations and creating a flash point for SYRIZA.

The government is more concerned about Kammenos as he made clear in his speech to Parliament before the confidence vote he was upset with Tsipras, accusing him of going back on promises regarding discussions on the agreement which would change the name of FYROM to North Macedonia, giving away the name of an ancient Greek province.

The deal would also let residents of what would be North Macedonia be called Macedonians, with a Macedonian language, culture and identity and lift Greek vetoes barring the country from NATO and opening European Union accession talks.

With his party whittled down to the minimum of five MPs required to remain in Parliament after he ejected two members supporting Tsipras in a vote of confidence, there are worries that Kammenos may try to undercut the government, the paper said without indicating how he could.

Kammenos took another hit when Deputy Interior Minister Marina Chrysoveloni, once the party’s spokesperson, quit the party that’s now on the edge of oblivion after he reneged on anti-austerity promises to join the coalition and betray his alleged principles.