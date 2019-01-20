New Anarchist Group Claims Planting Greek Church Bomb

A new anarchist group said it was behind putting a crude bomb outside a church in a wealthy Athens neighborhood two days after Christmas that went off and wounded a police officer and church worker slightly.

The group, which calls itself the Iconoclastic Sect, made the claim on a Spanish web page, and said the attack outside the Saint Dionysios church in the heavily policed, upmarket Kolonaki neighborhood, was just the start, media reports said.

“Our hands will not tremble when the time comes to spill blood, we won’t show mercy or sensitivity towards our enemies,” the group said on the website.

A source familiar with the investigation told Reuters it was taking seriously the claim for the attack, which took place just before the church was due to open for a service in late December after the notorious anarchist group said it was behind a bomb that went off outside the building housing SKAI TV and the newspaper Kathimerini.

Attacks on businesses, state buildings, police and government ministers in the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA that is riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers that nevertheless earned scorn for reneging on anti-austerity promises and putting punishing measures on workers, pensioners and the poor

The post by the new group said that the attack was aimed not only against the Church of Greece but society as a whole. The homemade explosive device – a box consisting of two containers with flammable liquid, wires and a clock – was placed on the steps of the church on a main street in the neighborhood of Kolonaki which abuts the anarchist stronghold area of Exarchia.